Rain expected most of today. A few thunderstorms possible.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, rain, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms. Dense fog with temps in the 60s. Tonight, scattered showers with areas of fog. Overnight low temps in the 50s. Sunday, showers during the early morning, some sun pops during the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Cool and dry Sunday night. Low temps in the 40s.

Sunshine for Monday with temps in the 60s. More sunshine for Tuesday through Friday. Cooler temps for midweek, but a nice sunny and dry stretch of weather. After high temps reach the 60S Tuesday, 50S for Wednesday and Thursday. Temps return to the 60s Friday. Overnight low temps in the 30s.

Early call for next weekend, sunny Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday. High temps in the 60s.

