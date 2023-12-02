Numerous fire departments come together to raise money for 10-year-old from Sheffield

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Numerous fire departments in the Shoals came together on Friday night to host a barbecue fundraiser to help pay for 10-year-old Cayson McClung’s medical expenses.

McClung is recovering from being shot while trying to defend his mother just before she was murdered in October. People from all over the Colbert County community went out to the fundraiser to donate and some to volunteer their time.

All the money from the fundraiser will go to the McClung family who have faced a lot in the last month. Cayson McClung and his mother Ashely McClung were both shot in Sheffield by Ashley McClung’s boyfriend Adam Narmore.

For the last month, the Shoals community has put together fundraiser after fundraiser in order to help the family with medical expenses, gas money, funeral arrangements and more.

Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore organized this fundraiser. He said as of right now, they have sold more than 420 pieces of meat.

“Oh yeah, there’s no doubt about it,” Moore said. “Tragic situation and what he did, it’s just, there’s no words I can think of off the top of my head for what transpired that night. So we wanted to do this to help his family with this situation with the expenses.”

At the end of the night all of the meat was sold, Moore says the McClung family would receive nearly $18,000 from the fundraiser.

