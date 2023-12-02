Northwest Shoals baseball team signs 11-year-old battling cancer

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Northwest Shoals Community College baseball team signed a new invaluable member to its squad on Saturday afternoon. And while he may be young, he has an undeniable relentless spirit.

Muscle Shoals’ 11-year-old Azaiah Lopez is battling pediatric cancer and is now in remission. NSCC held a special ceremony for him to sign with the Patriots baseball team.

Azaiah Lopez with a signed bat from the NSCC baseball team (WAFF)

The Alabama Community College Conference and Friends of Jaclyn Foundation teamed up to provide the opportunity of a lifetime for Lopez with his family and friends rooting him on, along with Patriot student-athletes.

NSCC’s Athletic Director Taylor Franks said the opportunity to adopt Azaiah into the Patriot family is not just for him but for his family, too.

“We want the Lopez family to come here whenever they want to,” Franks said. “Especially on game days — to have fun and let Azaiah be a kid.”

The Patriots adopted him through a program within the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation that seeks to match pediatric cancer patients with college and professional sports teams as a way of boosting the child’s morale.

Providing support to Azaiah gives student-athletes like NSCC sophomore catch Taylor Bush some perspective.

“It gives us some good perspective, too. [Because] we get to see how fortunate we are,” Bush said. “To be able to be out there every day [on the baseball field] and he’s fighting a battle every single day.”

Organizers say this event was created as a way to add inspiration past the diagnosis.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.