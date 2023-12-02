Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

North Alabama HIV clinic sees record number of patients as cases increase

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several organizations are tackling HIV and AIDS throughout the state on the 35th annual World AIDS Day.

Experts say the goal is still the same, “we want to get the cases as close to zero as possible and stop the HIV epidemic in the United States,” Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.

He says there are 600 to 700 new HIV-positive cases in Alabama per year even though the medication is better than ever.

A daily pill people makes the disease undetectable even during unprotected sex. If you are HIV-negative, there is also medication to prevent you from getting the disease.

“It comes down to knowledge about PReP,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Many people who are at risk for HIV may not know about PReP, and if they do they may not know where to get it or how to access it.”

He says the highest rates of HIV are in young Black queer men and straight women.

In northern Alabama, Thrive Alabama CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr says she’s seeing the highest number of HIV-positive patients yet.

“This year we’ve seen a large increase in people being infected,” Marr said. “Either just now coming into care or just finding out they’re infected.”

There was an increase of approximately 100 patients in 2023, raising Thrive Alabama’s total number of patients to 1,000 people. Experts with AIDSvu report this is a greater trend in the South.

“Most people think it’s San Francisco and Los Angeles and New York and Washington D.C. and it is all those places but we’re seeing 50% plus of the people now getting infected with HIV and AIDS are from the southern states,” Marr said.

You can go to Thrive Alabama to be tested and treated for HIV and AIDS. Plus, the organization hosts support groups for people who test positive.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Numerous fire departments come together to raise money for 10-year-old from Sheffield
WAFF 48's Aria Pons reporting
Numerous fire departments come together to raise money for 10-year-old from Sheffield
WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
North Alabama HIV clinic sees record number of patients as cases increase
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County Sheriff reopens 41-year-old case of infant found dead