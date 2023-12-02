North Alabama HIV clinic sees record number of patients as cases increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several organizations are tackling HIV and AIDS throughout the state on the 35th annual World AIDS Day.

Experts say the goal is still the same, “we want to get the cases as close to zero as possible and stop the HIV epidemic in the United States,” Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.

He says there are 600 to 700 new HIV-positive cases in Alabama per year even though the medication is better than ever.

A daily pill people makes the disease undetectable even during unprotected sex. If you are HIV-negative, there is also medication to prevent you from getting the disease.

“It comes down to knowledge about PReP,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Many people who are at risk for HIV may not know about PReP, and if they do they may not know where to get it or how to access it.”

He says the highest rates of HIV are in young Black queer men and straight women.

In northern Alabama, Thrive Alabama CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr says she’s seeing the highest number of HIV-positive patients yet.

“This year we’ve seen a large increase in people being infected,” Marr said. “Either just now coming into care or just finding out they’re infected.”

There was an increase of approximately 100 patients in 2023, raising Thrive Alabama’s total number of patients to 1,000 people. Experts with AIDSvu report this is a greater trend in the South.

“Most people think it’s San Francisco and Los Angeles and New York and Washington D.C. and it is all those places but we’re seeing 50% plus of the people now getting infected with HIV and AIDS are from the southern states,” Marr said.

You can go to Thrive Alabama to be tested and treated for HIV and AIDS. Plus, the organization hosts support groups for people who test positive.

