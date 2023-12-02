Deals
Muscle Shoals Police officer on administrative leave following domestic investigation

(Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals Police officer is currently on administrative leave after the department was notified of a “domestic situation involving an off-duty officer” in a press release on Friday.

Police Chief Clint Reck said they reviewed the allegations through the command staff and requested the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office to further investigate the complaint.

MPD said the officer is in the custody of the sheriff’s office. The identity of the officer is unknown at this time.

