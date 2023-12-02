Muscle Shoals Police officer on administrative leave following domestic investigation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals Police officer is currently on administrative leave after the department was notified of a “domestic situation involving an off-duty officer” in a press release on Friday.

Police Chief Clint Reck said they reviewed the allegations through the command staff and requested the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office to further investigate the complaint.

MPD said the officer is in the custody of the sheriff’s office. The identity of the officer is unknown at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.