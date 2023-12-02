Deals
Fans share thoughts ahead of SEC Championship Game

Alabama and Georgia kick-off at 3 pm Central Time.
WAFF 48's Cam Derr gets fan reactions ahead of SEC Championship.
By Cam Derr
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - On Saturday afternoon, no. 8 ranked Alabama will face off with No. 1 ranked Georgia for the title of SEC Champion.

The Crimson Tide is 3-0 against the Bulldogs on this stage, giving one Tide faithful hope in the outcome.

“We’ve progressed every game I’ve noticed. Every game we’ve done better and better, especially this last game with Auburn, so it really made me aware that we can do it.”

Alabama and Georgia will kick-off the SEC championship game, Saturday at 3 PM (CT) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

