AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships slate features 2 north Alabama teams

The Super 7 Championships will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Dec. 6-8
Football Coaches gather at AHSAA Office for Saturday’s 2023 Super 7 Championship Coaches Meeting
Football Coaches gather at AHSAA Office for Saturday's 2023 Super 7 Championship Coaches Meeting(AHSAA)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Super 7 Football Championships will soon kick off at Bryant-Denny Stadium and two north Alabama teams will have the opportunity to bring a title back home.

The athletic association released the slate of games for the championships scheduled for December 6-8 in classes 1A-6A including north Alabama’s Fyffe (13-1) and Madison Academy (14-0).

Among the north Alabama squads are 12 other teams competing for a title including Coosa Christian (9-5), Leroy (13-0), Reeltown (13-0), Mobile Christian (14-0), Montgomery Catholic (14-0) Cherokee County (13-1), Gulf Shores (14-0), Ramsay (12-2), Saraland (14-0), Clay-Chalkville (13-0), Central-Phenix City (12-0) and Thompson (11-1).

Super 7 State Football Championships Schedule

(Home teams listed second in each pairing)

CLASS 1A FINALS

Coosa Christian vs. Leroy, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

CLASS 2A FINALS

Fyffe vs. Reeltown, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A FINALS

Mobile Christian vs. Madison Academy, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A FINALS

Montgomery Catholic vs. Cherokee County, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5A FINALS

Gulf Shores vs. Ramsay, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A FINALS

Saraland vs. Clay-Chalkville, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

CLASS 7A FINALS

Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

