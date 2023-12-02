7-year-old’s idea for Athens gingerbread house contest turns into reality

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One 7-year-old in Athens brought the community together through an idea she came up with all on her own — a gingerbread house contest.

Ella Lovvorn or Ella the Elf of Elkmont met with Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and pitched the idea of a contest, and well, it came to fruition on Saturday at the Athens Activity Center.

People of all ages took part in putting their gingerbread house-building skills to the test. The only pressure was having to impress Miss Ella herself who had the honor of being the judge.

Judges Cavahni McNeill, Steve Carter, Elrod the Eagle and Ella inspect one of the creations. (City of Athens)

Mayor Marks said this type of event brings the community together, emphasizing the willingness of young people to share ideas.

“This is just what makes Athens such a wonderful place,” Marks said. “You have people like Ella that come to see you at the Mayor’s office — this is her idea.”

Ella wasn’t the only one who benefited from the contest. All participants had to bring in a toy that would be donated to Toys for Tots and Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee toy drives, while the winners received cash prizes.

Ella the Elf posing with Toys donated (City of Athens)

