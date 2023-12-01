What to wear to Snow Stroll at Stovehouse
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tonight, Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse will be filled with festive holiday shoppers, jolly little ones, and of course...snow flurries.
Even though snow might not be in the forecast for north Alabama, Stovehouse is bringing the flurries! Every Friday and Saturday in December, the alley will be equipped with light-up bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more for children to enjoy.
Participating stores will offer special discounts while others will feature photo booths and letters to Santa stations!
With all this fun in store...what will you wear? Belle Maison has a seemingly endless selection of holiday fashion, accessories, and fun items!
To shop visit their website or head to Suite 425 in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.