What to wear to Snow Stroll at Stovehouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tonight, Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse will be filled with festive holiday shoppers, jolly little ones, and of course...snow flurries.

Even though snow might not be in the forecast for north Alabama, Stovehouse is bringing the flurries! Every Friday and Saturday in December, the alley will be equipped with light-up bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more for children to enjoy.

Meet Mrs. Claus and enjoy an array of fun winter activities in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse (Stovehouse)

Participating stores will offer special discounts while others will feature photo booths and letters to Santa stations!

Even though we might not get snow...it's snowing in Gas Light Alley (Stovehouse)

With all this fun in store...what will you wear? Belle Maison has a seemingly endless selection of holiday fashion, accessories, and fun items!

Shop cute Christmas apparel at Belle Maison (Belle Maison)

Be jolly from your head to your toes with these headbands from Belle Maison (Belle Maison)

To shop visit their website or head to Suite 425 in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse.

Get a photo with Mrs. Claus! (David Sikes | Stovehouse)

