Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.

Sheriff Donald Valenza is distraught that two or three times a day, bullets whiz around his southeast Alabama county.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donald Valenza is a nearly 50-year law enforcement officer who admits he may be more frustrated than ever as the current Houston County Sheriff.

“We can’t have you going out with your family at night to eat and these young (people) going around and randomly shooting everything up,” he vented on Thursday.

The latest incident to raise his alarm happened this week when an argument in the Houston County Courthouse spilled across the street.

In the lot where jurors and witnesses park, a feud ended with a shot fired into a car.

Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker shot, striking the vehicle’s radio.

Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker (pictured) shot, striking the...
Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker (pictured) shot, striking the vehicle’s radio.(Houston County Jail)

This shooting is part of what the sheriff calls a disturbing trend, with shots fired calls becoming more common.

“We have several (state) laws changed,” which he sees as a problem. Among those is one that did away with mandatory concealed carry permits.

Valenza also believes lenient punishment is a contributor.

“Start cracking down more on those who commit crimes with firearms,” Valenza said, critical of plea bargains.

In Tuesday’s courthouse parking lot shooting, Baker, with a criminal history, has no bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

The Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit
Financial Friday: The Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is reopening an investigation for a deceased baby found...
Marshall Co. reopening investigation into identity of dead baby from 1982
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
Ditto Landing for the Christmas Card Lane area of Christmas on the River
Ditto Landing’s Christmas on the River officially opens to public
Marcus Legnon of Rainville was killed Thursday in a fatal crash involving an ambulance in Fort...
32-year-old Rainsville man killed in fatal crash involving ambulance in Fort Payne