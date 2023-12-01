Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Shoals woman arrested after allegedly striking woman with hammer over pain medication

Joanna Welborn
Joanna Welborn(Florence Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly striking a woman with a hammer over pain medication in the Shoals.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to an apartment on Mill Ridge Drive for an assault call. They located a woman who said she was struck in the head with a hammer and the suspect had already left. Police said the woman had injuries consistent with a hammer strike.

Upon further investigation, Joanna Welborn was believed to be the suspect. The victim said Welborn was an acquaintance who asked for pain medication. After the victim retrieved the medication, Welborn hit her in the head with a hammer.

Police said the victim was able to break free and lock herself in a bedroom of the apartment. Welborn fled the apartment with several pills taken by her. The victim was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center. Police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Florence Police investigators contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to attempt to contact Welborn at a residence within the jurisdiction.

Welborn was later located and then detained back in Florence.

Welborn was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 1st Degree. She was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
Stephanie Kennedy-Mell answers a viewer's question and quizzes your knowledge on wine
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie: Answering questions and quizzing on wine
Brittany from Balanced Bootcamp shares her tips for a guilt-free holiday season
Maintaining weight loss while enjoying the holidays
Gatlinburg shares what they have on the calendar and what to expect this season
Plan your trip to Gatlinburg for the holidays
Belle Maison shares holiday apparel and accessories while chatting with Stovehouse about Snow...
What to wear to Snow Stroll at Stovehouse