Shoals woman arrested after allegedly striking woman with hammer over pain medication

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly striking a woman with a hammer over pain medication in the Shoals.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to an apartment on Mill Ridge Drive for an assault call. They located a woman who said she was struck in the head with a hammer and the suspect had already left. Police said the woman had injuries consistent with a hammer strike.

Upon further investigation, Joanna Welborn was believed to be the suspect. The victim said Welborn was an acquaintance who asked for pain medication. After the victim retrieved the medication, Welborn hit her in the head with a hammer.

Police said the victim was able to break free and lock herself in a bedroom of the apartment. Welborn fled the apartment with several pills taken by her. The victim was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center. Police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Florence Police investigators contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to attempt to contact Welborn at a residence within the jurisdiction.

Welborn was later located and then detained back in Florence.

Welborn was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 1st Degree. She was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

