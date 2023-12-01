Shelby Co. Coroner: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf’ in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Coroner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 3-month old boy was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf.”

It happened in Chelsea on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280, according to Wayne Morris, the Spokesman for the City of Chelsea.

Chelsea First Responders responded to the scene and took the baby to Grandview Medical Center. The baby died a short time later. The animal has been taken to Auburn.

Morris said other children were in the home and DHR is also investigating.

Chelsea’s Mayor Tony Picklesimer released the following statement:

“It’s been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to its injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts.”

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

