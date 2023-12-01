Registered sex offender accused of sexually contacting a 13-year-old in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A registered sex offender wanted for allegedly sexually contacting a 13-year-old at his home in Decatur turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Decatur Police received a report of sexual abuse that happened at the home of 47-year-old Starsky King located on Robinhood Way SW on July 1.

During the investigation it was determined that King was a registered sex offender. DPD’s SORNA Unit was familiar with King and his sex offender status due to him and his wife previously asking if they could live on Robinhood Way.

Officials say the two were told that the address was not a compliant address for a sex offender to live at since it was within 2,000 feet of multiple childcare facilities.

Police said King had been registering an address in Courtland, Alabama, and failed to update authorities on where he was living.

Warrants were issued for King’s arrest for sexual abuse in the second degree, adult sex offender - prohibited residence location, and adult sex offender - registration with local law enforcement.

After King turned himself in, he was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

