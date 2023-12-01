Deals
Protester injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

Police said two people were injured in an incident in Midtown Atlanta on Friday. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Two people were injured after someone attempted to set him or herself on fire in an act of political protest at a building in Midtown Atlanta on Friday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW. Several businesses and the Israeli consulate are housed in the building.

Emergency officials at the scene said a Palestinian flag was found at the scene and that gasoline was used as an accelerant.

The Consulate General of Israel Atlanta told Atlanta News First that everyone in their office is OK and they’re still investigating.

Atlanta police said they do not believe it is an act of terrorism and is likely “an extreme act of political protest.”

A security guard who quickly stepped in to stop the person suffered burns to their body. The alleged protester suffered severe burns to their body and is in critical condition. Both were taken to the hospital.

“The community is safe. This department is aware of the tensions that are present right now in the Jewish community and in the Muslim community,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “We continue to ensure that everyone is protected in Atlanta, Georgia regardless of your religion, regardless of your heritage, regardless of your nationality.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI agents, Atlanta Police and the Atlanta Fire Department all responded to the scene.

