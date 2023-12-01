Plan your trip to Gatlinburg for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is no better time than now to travel to Gatlinburg to experience the beauty and magic of The Smokies.

While planning your trip, make sure to include these on the itinerary!

1. Gatlinburg Winter Magic (November 10- February 15)

For more than 30 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated Winter Magic with millions of twinkling lights on festive holiday displays throughout the city. Soak up the spirit of the season from the comfort of your own vehicle and take a memorable journey on the exciting Gatlinburg Winter Magic Lights Tour.

This year, a self-guided tour with a map of the light display locations will be offered, download the map here.

The 48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will be held today! Featuring a star-studded line-up, the parade holds in store a magical display of decorative floats, festive marching bands, holiday balloons, and of course Santa Claus. The parade will illuminate downtown Gatlinburg with holiday cheer among the 1 million twinkling lights lighting up the downtown Parkway during Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic Celebration. The parade route runs through the middle of downtown Gatlinburg.

Bringing a list of renowned talent to the area, the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will be joined by several celebrity guests. Rounding out the roster of well-known stars coming to Gatlinburg to ring in the beloved holiday tradition are Rachel Grant, Mark Wills, Canaan Smith, and Myron Mixon.

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will step off at 7:30 p.m. at the Baskins Creek Bypass and process throughout the downtown Parkway, ending at Traffic Light #10. The event is free and open to the public. However, due to the popularity of the event, eventgoers are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating and parking. Grandstand VIP seating is available for the parade, offering bleacher seating and a commemorative Santa Hat for $50.

3. New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show and Ball Drop (December 31 at 10:00 p.m.)

Known as the “Best New Year’s Eve Show in the South,” Gatlinburg will ring in the new year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle for its Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on December 31. Since 1987, this free, family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, and this year’s celebration is set to be a spectacular end to the year.

They encourage you to arrive early to take advantage of the celebration specials offered by many Gatlinburg restaurants and businesses. Live music begins at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle on Historic Nature Trail/Airport Rd.

Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales returns this winter to entertain Gatlinburg visitors! Tunes & Tales is street performance festival featuring costumed musical performers, dancers, and storytellers portraying characters from time periods as far back as the 1800s. Daily performances will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

