Mason Sisk will not receive new trial after being convicted of killing family members in 2019

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge ruled that Mason Sisk will not receive a new trial after claiming he did not receive a fair trial in a motion filed in October.

Sisk is currently serving time behind bars in the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery after being convicted of killing five of his family members in 2019. He was 14-years-old at the time of the murders and could not receive the death penalty.

ALSO: Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month-old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea

Before a trial, Sisk confessed to Limestone County deputies that he had killed them.

His attorneys say the teenager didn’t get a fair trial because he wasn’t read his Miranda rights, per court documents. They also say he was handcuffed in a locked truck with former Sheriff Mike Blakely and that conversation was not recorded or documented.

ALSO: Limestone Co. teacher wins Educator of the Year Award

His attorneys also added they were not allowed to call on an expert witness in the trial. The witness was a psychologist who is an expert on police tactics.

A Limestone County judge denied the new trial on December 1. Sisk was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Sept. 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.