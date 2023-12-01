Deals
Mason Sisk will not receive new trial after being convicted of killing family members in 2019

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge ruled that Mason Sisk will not receive a new trial after claiming he did not receive a fair trial in a motion filed in October.

Sisk is currently serving time behind bars in the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery after being convicted of killing five of his family members in 2019. He was 14-years-old at the time of the murders and could not receive the death penalty.

Before a trial, Sisk confessed to Limestone County deputies that he had killed them.

His attorneys say the teenager didn’t get a fair trial because he wasn’t read his Miranda rights, per court documents. They also say he was handcuffed in a locked truck with former Sheriff Mike Blakely and that conversation was not recorded or documented.

His attorneys also added they were not allowed to call on an expert witness in the trial. The witness was a psychologist who is an expert on police tactics.

A Limestone County judge denied the new trial on December 1. Sisk was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Sept. 7.

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting

