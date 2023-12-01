Marshall Co. reopening investigation into identity of dead baby from 1982

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is reopening an investigation for a deceased baby found in a trash dump in 1982 in the Pleasant Grove community.

MCSO said the body was found in February 1982, appearing to be a newborn birthed at full-term. The body was found in a small woman’s housecoat and left inside a cardboard box in the trash dump container.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said they have yet to generate any leads on the identity of the child or the parents.

ALSO: 32-year-old Rainsville man killed in fatal crash involving ambulance in Fort Payne

The body was autopsied and returned to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. The infant was buried in Crestview Cemetary in Guntersville under the name of Angel Jane Doe.

Authorities said the case resurfaced while working with an outside DNA contractor on another case.

The sheriff’s office said Investigators, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office have started working to provide more closure in the case by attempting to identify the infant.

ALSO: Ditto Landing’s Christmas on the River officially opens to public

It was determined that Genetic Genealogy testing would be the best course of action. Officials are hopeful that the same technology can be used to help resolve this case. The process can take anywhere from a few months to several years.

The sheriff’s office said Coroner Cody Nugent was able to get an exhumation order for the remains, and on November 30, 2023, sheriff’s investigators, DA Investigators, and the coroner’s office retrieved the remains of Angel Jane Doe from Crestview Cemetery.

The remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA retrieval.

The sheriff’s office said their focus is on identifying the child and the family, saying it would be a tremendous relief to not only local law enforcement but to the community as well.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone to contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Investigators at 256-582-2034.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.