Maintaining weight loss while enjoying the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The holidays can be stressful for those on a health journey. The constant worrying about caloric intake and whether or not you’ve “earned” something can take away from the magic of this time of year.

Balanced Bootcamp shared some tips for making this easier. Follow Balance Bootcamp on Facebook and Instagram to see her breakdown comparison of what meal prepping can save you. To sign up for Balanced Bootcamp, email Brittany at balancedbootcamp@gmail.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.