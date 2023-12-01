Deals
Madison Co. man known as ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ sentenced for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Dillon Herrington
Dillon Herrington(Department of Justice)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man known as the ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ was sentenced on Friday afternoon for his action during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Dillon Herrington earned the nickname after surveillance footage captured him in a “Make American Great Again” hat and throwing a wooden 4″ x 4″ piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement.

Herrington was arrested and taken into custody by the FBI on June 8, 2021.

Officials say Herrington “repeatedly approached police officers, pointing at them, displaying his middle finger, and attempting to intimidate them through physically aggressive behavior.”

Herrington also threw objects at the officers such as water bottles, a piece of lumber and an unknown object that came out of a box marked “DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE.” At one point Herrington had also attempted to throw a bike rack but was unable to as he was being sprayed by a chemical agent.

In June 2023, Herrington pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Previous charges against him such as disorderly conduct and knowingly entering/remaining in any restricted grounds were dropped.

Months later Herrington’s attorneys filed a request asking the judge to sentence him to one year in prison with two years of probation.

On Friday, Herrington was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

