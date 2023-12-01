Deals
Madison Co. District Attorney to prosecute former deputy charged with tampering with evidence

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy Alex Huddleston was arrested nearly two weeks ago, accused of tampering with drug evidence.

He served on the department for eight years and at the time was working as a narcotics investigator, meaning he was regularly handling drugs.

Huddleston is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of dangerous, five counts of tampering with physical evidence and five counts of theft of property - controlled substance.

“Nobody likes to prosecute law enforcement, nobody in this business does, but sometimes it’s necessary,” said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann. “In a case where you have to do it, you treat it exactly like you do any other case.”

Gann says on top of prosecuting this case, his office will have lawyers going through cases Huddleston worked, adding if they find evidence that he’s tainted a case, they’ll throw it out.

“There’s no way we’re going to prosecute someone that has been falsely accused or the charges aren’t right or anything that’s not on the up-and-up we’re not going to prosecute,” Gann said.

WAFF 48 News has requested Huddleston’s personnel file, but have not received it at this time. A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s office tells us deputies first learned evidence had been tampered with back in October which led to an internal investigation.

Huddleston was placed on administrative leave before his resignation and eventual arrest.

