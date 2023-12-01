Limestone Co. teacher wins Educator of the Year Award

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County Teacher is receiving high praise from the U.S. Military.

On Thursday, leaders with The Army Educational Outreach Program Alumni Association named Dawn Martin as the group’s Educator of the Year.

Martin is a teacher at East Limestone High School and was selected to teach on Redstone Arsenal over the summer. On the arsenal she taught middle school and high school students in various STEM programs.

“I feel great, its like all the work I do that no one knows pays off,” Martin said.

Martin says this experience has reminded her why she fell in love with teaching in the first place.

