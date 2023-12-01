Huntsville City Schools bus involved in wreck on U.S. 72 in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Schools bus carrying students was involved in a car wreck in Rogersville on Thursday night.

According to Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson, a vehicle pulled out in front of the bus and was hit. The wreck happened near the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Lambs Ferry Rd. in front of McDonald’s.

According to Hudson, a few students on the bus reported injuries and the driver of the vehicle is injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.