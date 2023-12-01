Deals
Huntsville City Schools bus carrying wrestling team involved in wreck on U.S. 72 in Rogersville

By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Schools bus carrying students was involved in a car wreck in Rogersville on Thursday night.

According to Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson, a vehicle pulled out in front of the bus. The wreck happened near the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Lambs Ferry Rd. in front of McDonald’s.

According to Hudson, a few students on the bus reported injuries and the driver of the vehicle is injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene.

