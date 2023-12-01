Deals
Funeral arrangements announced for Ja’Marious Logan

15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan's were believed to have been found in Sylacauga.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Huntsville teen who was reported missing in September and was found dead in Sylacauga.

The funeral for 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan will be held next Saturday in Huntsville.

Logan was reported missing in Huntsville in late September, and his body was discovered in a makeshift grave last month in Sylacauga.

Latorrie Gaddis, 33, is now facing capital murder charges in connection to Logan’s death.

Logan’s funeral will be held at the Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

