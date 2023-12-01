Florence man arrested for fatal 2021 hit-and-run, found in Atlanta

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on Wednesday after being found in Atlanta following a 2021 hit-and-run crash.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Chisholm Road near the intersection with East Rasch Road in December 2021.

Police said when officers arrived they identified the victim as Lori Avery, a 56-year-old woman from Florence. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicated Ms. Avery had been struck by a vehicle, however, the vehicle was not present when officers arrived.

Florence Police Investigators were able to analyze the evidence and identify the involved vehicle to be a Nissan Altima.

On December 26, 2021, Patrol Officer N. White located the Nissan in the 100 block of South Kirkman Street in Florence.

Investigators learned the driver was believed to be Marlin Javier Lopez, a 50-year-old from Florence.

Lopez was not a resident of the Kirkman Street address, but had left the car parked behind the house prior to leaving the area.

Investigators exhausted all leads locally to locate Lopez and assistance from the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency eventually found Lopez in Atlanta, Ga.

He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without a bond. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

