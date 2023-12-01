Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Florence man arrested for fatal 2021 hit-and-run, found in Atlanta

Javier Lopez was arrested in connection to a 2021 hit-and-run case in Florence.
Javier Lopez was arrested in connection to a 2021 hit-and-run case in Florence.(Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on Wednesday after being found in Atlanta following a 2021 hit-and-run crash.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Chisholm Road near the intersection with East Rasch Road in December 2021.

Police said when officers arrived they identified the victim as Lori Avery, a 56-year-old woman from Florence. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO SEE: Mason Sisk will not receive new trial after being convicted of killing family members in 2019

Evidence at the scene indicated Ms. Avery had been struck by a vehicle, however, the vehicle was not present when officers arrived.

Florence Police Investigators were able to analyze the evidence and identify the involved vehicle to be a Nissan Altima.

On December 26, 2021, Patrol Officer N. White located the Nissan in the 100 block of South Kirkman Street in Florence.

Investigators learned the driver was believed to be Marlin Javier Lopez, a 50-year-old from Florence.

ALSO SEE: This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.

Lopez was not a resident of the Kirkman Street address, but had left the car parked behind the house prior to leaving the area.

Investigators exhausted all leads locally to locate Lopez and assistance from the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency eventually found Lopez in Atlanta, Ga.

He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without a bond. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

Dillon Herrington
‘MAGA Lumberjack’ sentenced for his actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Present perform live scene ahead of opening night
"A Christmas Carol" opening at the VBC tonight
David and Jennifer Smith share tips for decorating a tree and how their Sheffield based...
David Christopher's shares holiday decorating expertise