Financial Friday: The Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High-interest rates on mortgages are causing many people to stay in their homes longer and even renovate or update their homes. When looking to do that, what are the best financing options? A Home Equity Line Of Credit (HELOC) may be a good option for you.

HELOC is a loan that allows you to borrow, spend, and repay as you go, using your home as collateral. Typically, you can borrow up to a specified percentage of your equity. Equity is the value of your home minus the amount you owe on your mortgage.

WAFF talked with the Mortgage Origination Sales Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Mark Pokora, who discussed the pros and cons of a HELOC.

Pros of a HELOC:

Most lenders that offer home equity lines of credit will allow you to borrow up to 85% of your home’s appraised value. In other words, you can enjoy a fairly high borrowing limit if you qualify. It cannot trigger PMI.

HELOCs generally offer lower rates than home equity loans, personal loans, and credit cards. Getting a lower HELOC rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.

Flexible financing- One of the most significant advantages of a HELOC is that you can use the funds for virtually any purpose. A HELOC can be useful to finance home improvements, cover medical costs, consolidate debt consolidation, or cover any other expense in line with your financial situation.

Interest may be tax deductible- Any interest paid on a HELOC or home equity loan used to purchase, construct, or enhance your property that serves as security for your loan is tax-deductible.

Cons of a HELOC:

Your home is collateral- One of the most significant drawbacks to a HELOC is that you must use your home as collateral. You could lose your home to foreclosure if you cannot repay your HELOC per agreed-upon terms.

Variable interest rates- Home equity loans offer fixed interest rates that will not change. However, HELOC rates are variable. This means that the rates rise and fall with the broader rate market. So even though your HELOC had a lower interest rate when you first took out the loan, the rates will increase (or decrease) over time.

Risk of overspending- Some homeowners risk overspending with a HELOC, primarily if they are awarded a generous credit limit.

Closing Costs- consider that you may pay closing costs on a HELOC ranging from 2%-5% of the line of credit.

When is a HELOC a good idea?

A HELOC is a good idea when making home renovations that will increase the market value of your home. A HELOC provides an affordable credit line to finance ongoing expenses, with much lower rates than other forms of borrowing like credit cards and personal loans.

