Ditto Landing’s Christmas on the River officially opens to public

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - December is now here and so is the holiday season. Ditto Landing’s Christmas on the River will be kicking off today with plenty of holiday magic to be shared, no matter how young or old.

The South Huntsville Business Association, Ditto Landing and the Madison County Commission collaborated to create south Huntsville’s own Christmas tradition for the community to take part in.

Festive lights will bring the evening together for an unforgettable holiday experience along with lifesize Christmas cards and even a train display.

The free event will be throughout the entire month of December.

Leaders suggest attending the event when it gets dark so you don’t miss out on all the excitement.

Christmas cards created by local businesses and patrons will surround a picturesque backdrop of the Tennessee River. The greenway trail is the central part of the event and is festively named the Christmas Card Lane.

Christmas Card Lane Walking Nights:

December: 1-6, 8-13, 15-20, 22-27, 29-31

Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Card Driving Nights

December 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holiday Market

December 9

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Market Day will take place at the State Docks

Reindeer Rails

Reindeer Rails is a model train display and village located in the South Harbor clubhouse. Each piece of the model train display has been purchased, donated, or borrowed to achieve a Christmas village reminiscent of a Hallmark movie.

December 1st - 3rd | 7th - 10th | 14th -17th | 21st - 22nd | 28th

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: South Harbor Clubhouse

Holiday Fireworks by Redstone Gateway

Fireworks over the waterfront, weather permitting.

Date: December 8th & 22nd

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deck the Docks

Boats will line the Ditto Marina with lights and decorations for the holiday season.

Date: December 15th

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Santa visits Christmas at the River

December 2nd - 15th

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

So, head out to Ditto Landing and be surrounded by a lovely view and lots of holiday cheer!

