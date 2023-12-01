Ditto Landing’s Christmas on the River officially opens to public
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - December is now here and so is the holiday season. Ditto Landing’s Christmas on the River will be kicking off today with plenty of holiday magic to be shared, no matter how young or old.
The South Huntsville Business Association, Ditto Landing and the Madison County Commission collaborated to create south Huntsville’s own Christmas tradition for the community to take part in.
Festive lights will bring the evening together for an unforgettable holiday experience along with lifesize Christmas cards and even a train display.
The free event will be throughout the entire month of December.
Leaders suggest attending the event when it gets dark so you don’t miss out on all the excitement.
Christmas cards created by local businesses and patrons will surround a picturesque backdrop of the Tennessee River. The greenway trail is the central part of the event and is festively named the Christmas Card Lane.
Christmas Card Lane Walking Nights:
- December: 1-6, 8-13, 15-20, 22-27, 29-31
- Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Card Driving Nights
- December 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Holiday Market
- December 9
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Market Day will take place at the State Docks
Reindeer Rails
Reindeer Rails is a model train display and village located in the South Harbor clubhouse. Each piece of the model train display has been purchased, donated, or borrowed to achieve a Christmas village reminiscent of a Hallmark movie.
- December 1st - 3rd | 7th - 10th | 14th -17th | 21st - 22nd | 28th
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: South Harbor Clubhouse
Holiday Fireworks by Redstone Gateway
Fireworks over the waterfront, weather permitting.
- Date: December 8th & 22nd
- Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Deck the Docks
Boats will line the Ditto Marina with lights and decorations for the holiday season.
- Date: December 15th
- Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Santa visits Christmas at the River
- December 2nd - 15th
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
So, head out to Ditto Landing and be surrounded by a lovely view and lots of holiday cheer!
