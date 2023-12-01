“A Christmas Carol” opening tonight at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You’ll find no Bah! Humbags! here because tonight, one of the most beloved traditions in Huntsville is opening for the 33rd year.

Witness the story of Scrooge (jeff white | Fantasy Playhouse)

This year’s performance of “A Christmas Carol” is one that you cannot miss. With a newly adapted script written and directed by Huntsville native Cherie Evans making its world premiere, this show will be a fresh musical adventure through the past, present, and future.

See a cast of multigenerations in "A Christmas Carol" (Fantasy Playhouse)

Journey with Scrooge through his past, present, and future and Christmases (jeff white | Fantasy Playhouse)

Featuring an intergenerational company of over one hundred volunteers, the team at Fantasy Playhouse will transform the Tennessee Valley into the streets of London.

Experience the Christmas classic live (jeff white | Fantasy Playhouse)

Opening tonight, the show will run through December 10th at the VBC Playhouse. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Showtimes:

December 1 at 7 p.m.

December 2 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

December 3 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

December 7 at 7 p.m.

December 8 at 7 p.m.

December 9 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

December 10 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

