“A Christmas Carol” opening tonight at VBC
Scrooge and Ghost of Christmas Present perform a preview of the show
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You’ll find no Bah! Humbags! here because tonight, one of the most beloved traditions in Huntsville is opening for the 33rd year.
This year’s performance of “A Christmas Carol” is one that you cannot miss. With a newly adapted script written and directed by Huntsville native Cherie Evans making its world premiere, this show will be a fresh musical adventure through the past, present, and future.
Featuring an intergenerational company of over one hundred volunteers, the team at Fantasy Playhouse will transform the Tennessee Valley into the streets of London.
Opening tonight, the show will run through December 10th at the VBC Playhouse. To purchase tickets, visit here.
Showtimes:
December 1 at 7 p.m.
December 2 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
December 3 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
December 7 at 7 p.m.
December 8 at 7 p.m.
December 9 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
December 10 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
