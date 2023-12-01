Deals
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47

Audrey & Ardrie White
Audrey & Ardrie White(Family photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More information is being made public about a double homicide that took the life of an Onslow County mother and her 14-year-old son earlier this year.

It appears that Audrey White may have been trying to escape from the Adagio Trail home when she was shot.

Christopher Kornegay, Jr. is facing two murder counts for the March 3rd shooting deaths of White and her son, Ardie.

Deputies say Kornegay was the woman’s financé and there was a history of domestic violence-related issues at the home which is east of Richlands.

Christopher Kornegay
Christopher Kornegay(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office/WITN)

An autopsy released today for White said she was shot multiple times with an AK-47 rifle, including at least once to her head. They found her body halfway out of a bedroom window, while her son’s body was discovered in another bedroom.

The report says when deputies arrived, Kornegay “stripped down and walked out the house, placing a weapon on the ground”.

Kornegay’s behavior seemed erratic, telling deputies that the woman was trying to poison him and that people were following him, the autopsy summary revealed.

The father of the 14-year-old, who was White’s ex-husband, wants Kornegay to get the death penalty for the two murders. “I want him to get the death penalty, I already told the detective or whatever,” said Dexter White. “He’s gotta go. There’s no forgiveness.”

Records show that Kornegay has his next court date a week from today in Onslow County Superior Court.

