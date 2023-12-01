An inside look at Harris Home for Children
Take a look at how Harris Home is making a difference within the lives of local children in need
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Harris Home for Children is more than just a foster home. Providing boys and girls of all ages with stability and a place to live, it is a resource that is vital within the Huntsville community, and the state of Alabama.
This year, they are partnering with us at Tennessee Valley Living to provide gifts for their male residents for TVL Teens. As we launch this drive, we are introducing you to the non-profit and those working to make it all happen.
