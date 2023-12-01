Albertville drag show planned despite national protest

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small town drag show continues to spark controversy, now beyond state lines.

Leaders of the New York-based Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights are now calling on local groups to protest Albertville’s Holly Jolly Drag Show, scheduled for December 8th at Legends Bar and Grill.

Catholic League President Bill Donohue says events like this go against religious teachings and laws of nature.

“Our biology is really at work here. They’re trying to erase the idea of the fundamental difference between men and women, and that to me is pernicious,” Donohue said.

Jessica Turner owns a baking and private bartending service called Baked and Boozy LLC. She decided to organize the event to provide support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community in Albertville.

“I just want them to know that somebody loves you and you don’t have to go home and think that nobody cares or that you’re gonna have to end your life because you can’t come out to your parents,” said Turner.

Donohue says Turner and other organizers of drag events are geared toward children.

“I wanna stress that. It’s aimed at kids, that’s what it is and it’s not my opinion. I have written on this subject quoting the authorities on it including the people that founded these kinds of events,” Donohue said.

However, Turner says her event is meant for those ages 21 and older.

“I’ve said it before. If I wanted to target children, I would have had a brunch and had [drag queens] dress up like the Disney princesses and read Disney stories, but we didn’t do that because we didn’t want to target children,” Turner said.

Donohue is calling on pastors of all denominations to protest the event on December 8 despite Albertville city leaders denying permits to protest.

Turner says this has caused her to spend extra money on security just in case.

“We have security we have ordered the wands and everything. We’re not gonna allow any big bags. You have to have a clear bag or a mesh bag just because we’re worried about it. We’re worried about the violence that has been brought,” Turner said.

Despite the opposition and potential protests, Turner says tickets for the event sold out. She says because tickets sold so rapidly, performers have agreed to put on a second show for the night.

All proceeds will go toward Magic City Acceptance Academy in Homewood, Alabama. This is a school which specifically caters to children who are LGBTQ+.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.