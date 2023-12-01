48 First Alert | Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds For Your Early Morning Commute

Get ready for a very messy commute this morning! A 48 FIRST ALERT still remains in effect for the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds. We’re tracking widespread light to moderate rain to start to your Friday with a breezy sustained south wind at 15 to 20 mph, but gusts could be upward of 30 mph through the early morning hours. Roadways will already be wet before you head out of the door, so please drive slowly during your commute and watch out for ponding. Heavier pockets of rain will be possible through mid morning, but most locations will start drying out as we head into the afternoon. Expect cloud cover to stick with of us for a good chunk of the day with afternoon highs topping back out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll get a decent break from the wet weather into the evening hours with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s. Keep the rain gear handy though because we’ll see more rounds of widespread heavy rain beginning overnight Friday and continuing through Saturday afternoon. A few storms are possible, so you may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. High temperatures on Saturday will stay mild in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some drizzle may linger into the evening hours, but we’ll be trending drier Saturday night.

One more round of rainfall is likely overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps across the region. Expect much drier air to move in behind it with cloud cover eroding into the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday with cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunshine will return for your next work and school week!

