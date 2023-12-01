Deals
32-year-old Rainville man killed in fatal crash involving ambulance in Fort Payne

Marcus Legnon of Rainville was killed Thursday in a fatal crash involving an ambulance in Fort...
Marcus Legnon of Rainville was killed Thursday in a fatal crash involving an ambulance in Fort Payne. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Glenn Blvd SW in front of the Lander McLarty Ford dealership.(Fort Payne Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Rainville man was killed Thursday in a fatal crash involving an ambulance in Fort Payne.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Glenn Blvd SW in front of the Lander McLarty Ford dealership.

According to Fort Payne police, 32-year-old Marcus Legnon was traveling south on Glenn Blvd and struck the back of a DeKalb ambulance driven by William Smith of Geraldine.

The ambulance then struck a car driven by a 68-year-old Stevenson man. A passenger in his car was taken to DeKalb Regional.

Legnon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the ambulance had three employees inside but no patients.

The accident remains under investigation.

