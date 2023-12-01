32-year-old Rainville man killed in fatal crash involving ambulance in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Rainville man was killed Thursday in a fatal crash involving an ambulance in Fort Payne.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Glenn Blvd SW in front of the Lander McLarty Ford dealership.

According to Fort Payne police, 32-year-old Marcus Legnon was traveling south on Glenn Blvd and struck the back of a DeKalb ambulance driven by William Smith of Geraldine.

The ambulance then struck a car driven by a 68-year-old Stevenson man. A passenger in his car was taken to DeKalb Regional.

Legnon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the ambulance had three employees inside but no patients.

The accident remains under investigation.

