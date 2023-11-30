Worker dies at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx worker died at the World Hub on Thursday morning.

FedEx released the following statement in regards to the death:

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one. Safety is our highest priority, and we are investigating the circumstances of this accident.

The circumstances around the worker’s death have not been revealed.

The person’s identity has not been released.

