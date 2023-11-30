Two months after Steve Perkins’ shooting, neighbor speak out on justice-seeking process

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday marked two months since Decatur Police officers shot and killed Steve Perkins in his front yard. His death has sparked continued protests and calls for accountability for the officers involved.

Now, 60 days later, here is where things sit now.

Perkins was shot and killed on September 29 by Decatur Police officers after responding to a call about a dispute with a repo man.

Since then, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has said the officers involved in that shooting violated department policy and has recommended disciplinary action to Mayor Tab Bowling.

Wednesday, WAFF 48 News reached out to Bowling about his potential decision, but he had no further comment. WAFF 48 News was told there will be a hearing on this next week.

Chief Pinion was also unavailable for an interview. At this time it is still not known on what policies were violated or what the names are for the officers involved.

Lupe Audrey, who lives on Ryan Drive, says that she’s still upset about how many gunshots she heard that night.

“That’s what bothered me the most,” she said. “Not just that, the fact that he’s a father with children, married. The way it affects his family and his children. They’re no longer going to have a father in their lives. And they’re little. I just believe that justice needs to be made as soon as possible.”

Tim Cooper, who also lives on Ryan Drive, says since his death, he says life seems more fleeting, adding that the neighborhood hasn’t felt the same since.

“The neighborhood’s been kind of different because we all ride by his house. We all know that something’s missing. We all know somebody used to stay there. He was a good man. It’s just something to think about when you pass by.”

WAFF 48 News will be in Decatur when we learn the mayor’s decision at next week’s meeting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.