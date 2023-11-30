Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - A local farm in the Tennessee Valley just signed a big deal with one of the nation’s most recognizable clothing companies.

Bridgeforth Farms, owned by Alabama A&M Alumnus, in Tanner is now one of four Alabama farms to sign a contract with Victoria’s Secret. One of the farms is Black-owned, being Bridgeforth Farms, while the other three farms are women-owned.

Bridgeforth Farms will now sell their cotton directly to Victoria’s Secret, according to Alabama A&M University. This a “first-of-its-kind initiative” to ensure that farmers receive all proceeds from their crops.

Owner of Bridgeforth Farms, Billy Bridgeforth, says this deal has been in the works for a full year.

“They bought some cotton from us last year as a taste, it’s called proof of concept,” he said. “This year we will send them a lot of cotton in January and a launch of the product with BridgeforthCotton will come this spring.”

According to Alabama A&M, through this new partnership three-year scholarship and internship programs were created for Alabama A&M and Tuskegee University students.

