Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret

Owner of Bridgeforth Farms, Billy Bridgeforth, says this deal has been in the works for a full year.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - A local farm in the Tennessee Valley just signed a big deal with one of the nation’s most recognizable clothing companies.

Bridgeforth Farms, owned by Alabama A&M Alumnus, in Tanner is now one of four Alabama farms to sign a contract with Victoria’s Secret. One of the farms is Black-owned, being Bridgeforth Farms, while the other three farms are women-owned.

Bridgeforth Farms will now sell their cotton directly to Victoria’s Secret, according to Alabama A&M University. This a “first-of-its-kind initiative” to ensure that farmers receive all proceeds from their crops.

Owner of Bridgeforth Farms, Billy Bridgeforth, says this deal has been in the works for a full year.

“They bought some cotton from us last year as a taste, it’s called proof of concept,” he said. “This year we will send them a lot of cotton in January and a launch of the product with BridgeforthCotton will come this spring.”

According to Alabama A&M, through this new partnership three-year scholarship and internship programs were created for Alabama A&M and Tuskegee University students.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime reposessions after police killing of Steve Perkins
Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret
Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia...
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia...
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School