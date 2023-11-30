SPLC partners with STP to place billboards of Steve Perkins in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Standing in Power has partnered with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Alabama State Office to raise two billboard remembering Steve Perkins and demanding for justice.

“The murder of Stephen Clay Perkins is a reminder of how broken the American legal system is. His death was a slap in the face to the Black community as if our lives aren’t valued,” says Adrianna Tapscott, co-founder of S.I.P. “However, his murder will serve as a flashlight, exposing the darkness that travels beyond generations. Had it not been for Steve’s neighbors, the Decatur community and the world would have been left to believe the lies of a narrative that has been echoed for over 400 years.”

The two billboards are located in Montgomery at 1424 Madison Ave. and E/S I-65 Herron St. exit F/S.

Wednesday marked two months since Decatur Police officers shot and killed Steve Perkins in his front yard. His death has sparked continued protests and calls fo

