Thankful for Pets

Several arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several people were arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said authorities got a search warrant for a home on Highway 75 in Sylvania and found nine adults and one juvenile in the home.

One of the adults was found unresponsive and authorities administered four doses of Narcan to the person. That person was later taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center and treated for an overdose.

According to authorities, a search of the home yielded a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, two pistols, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Caiden Gore, Jesse Outlaw, and Richard Madison-Noel-Hudson were all charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of exposing a child, resisting arrest, loitering, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Amber Cleveland was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child, trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Haley Smith, Dakota Orear, Jesse Munguia, and Mauricio Michael Munguia were charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.

Authorities are seeking warrants for the person taken to DeKalb Regional for an overdose.

The Department of Human Resources took custody of the juvenile found in the home.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

