Thankful for Pets

Numerous rabbits found in trailer outside of Cullman
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Numerous rabbits were found inside of a trailer outside of Cullman on Monday afternoon.

Cullman Animal Control officials say 16 pet rabbits were inside of the trailer which did not have power. The rabbits were also caged without food or water. No rabbits were found dead but one of them was critically injured.

Alabama Rabbit Rescue and Huntsville House Rabbits Rescue, as well as their Birmingham chapter, went to the trailer to help remove the rabbits and search for temporary homes for them until foster homes become available.  

Several of the rabbits were brought back to Huntsville as some people offered temporary space in their homes.

Officials say the rabbits were left behind by someone who was evicted from a trailer home on South Main in Arab.

