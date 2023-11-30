Deals
Man suspected in numerous thefts, assault across Madison Co. arrested

Madison County investigators say 31-year-old Christopher Adonis is connected to a spike in...
Madison County investigators say 31-year-old Christopher Adonis is connected to a spike in crimes over the last month.(DCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a one-man crime spree who is allegedly connected to numerous stolen cars and break-ins across Madison County and Tennessee.

Madison County investigators say 31-year-old Christopher Adonis is believed to be connected to a spike in crimes in Gurley, Huntsville, New Market, Hazel Green and some cities in Tennessee.

Officials say he was caught stealing on surveillance video and he was also named as the prime suspect in a recent shooting.

Gurley Police Department officials say Adonis stole a car there and was spotted in Huntsville. Investigators say he wrecked while trying to run away from them and was arrested.

Adonis is charged attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property - 1st degree, aggravated assault - 1st degree, and theft of property - auto theft.

