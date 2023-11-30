Madison County Schools install weapons detection systems

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School districts across the Tennessee Valley are having to face the harsh reality that guns are being found in schools. To focus on safety, the Madison County school district joined two other North Alabama school districts, installing weapon detection systems on school campuses.

Chief Operations Officer Dr. Mark Minskey said when students enter the doors, they’ll be greeted by the devices. These don’t look for metal, but rather high-density items.

“Students will walk through them. If it’s alerted, we have a procedure in which we’ll check their belongings,” Minskey said. “If not, it’s basically a walk-through type of system. It’s the same type of system you’ll see at a Trash Pandas game or at a Havoc hockey game. It’s the same system.”

He said the system is designed to be a smooth process where students and visitors can quickly come through, but some schools aren’t having such a smooth transition with the new system.

A picture of Buckhorn High School’s line before classes Wednesday morning shows a massive backup.

Minskey said this won’t be the case much longer with the weapon detectors. He said parents should think of their implementation like the car rider line the first week of school.

“It takes every day to get through the process in order to understand how the system works effectively and efficiently,” he said. “It’s the same thing here. Hazel Green High School has been doing this for a couple of weeks. It’s like clockwork now. They’re rolling everybody in, and they’re actually closing up a couple of minutes before the bell rings.”

