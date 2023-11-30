Madison County arrest man suspected in shooting, car theft

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies say they’ve stopped a one-man crime spree who is connected to stolen cars and break-ins in Gurley, Huntsville, New Market, Hazel Green, and even Tennessee.

Investigators say 31-year-old Christopher Adonis is connected to a spike in crimes over the last month.

They say he was caught on surveillance video stealing.

He was also named the prime suspect in a recent shooting.

Gurley police say Adonis stole a car there and was spotted in Huntsville.

Investigators say he wrecked while trying to run away from them and was arrested.

Adonis is charged with multiple crimes.

