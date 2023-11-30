Madison Co. mental health leaders discuss suicide rates in Alabama as they reach record highs nationwide

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Alarming mental health statistics, taken from the CDC, shows more people died from suicide in the U.S. last year than any other year on record.

As for the new national numbers from the CDC, nearly 50,000 lives were lost to suicide in 2022. Men were about four times more likely than women to die by suicide but rates among children and teens went down.

Paula Steele with WellStone Emergency Services in Huntsville says she’s encouraged by that and how places like WellStone can help people turn things around.

“At our crisis center over the last year, 55 percent of the individuals who have walked in our doors are experiencing suicidal ideation,” Steele said. “They do feel worthless. They feel like there’s no hope left, and they’re not in a good place. But there is help for them.”

Steele, who is a licensed clinical social worker says many families are having to choose whether to put food on the table or send their child around Alabama or out of state to get the care they need because there is no inpatient option in Madison County.

WellStone hopes to change that by adding a 24-bed inpatient wing, so that nearly 800 children and teenagers don’t have to be taken by HEMSI out of Madison County for mental health issues each year.

Karen Petersen with WellStone says that means taking a child that’s already hurting away from their families, as well as taking an ambulance out of circulation.

Petersen keeps in constant contact with Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill about suicides in the area. While the numbers are alarming, Petersen has hope for the future.

“According to Tyler Berryhill, there was in 2022, one suicide on average every six days. That’s just in Madison County,” Petersen said. “Kids, teenagers dying by suicide. So, as a mom, it still makes me really, really sad. But it also gives me so much hope when I see the construction next door.”

Petersen explains the construction on the new pediatric inpatient wing should be open by October 2024. WellStone officials are currently looking for donations to complete the project.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 to be connected to a trained crisis counselor. The number for that lifesaving service is 988.

