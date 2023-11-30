Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Lady Bulldogs pull away over Lions

Alabama A&M defeats North Alabama 70-57
Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs Alisha Wilson (3) leads the Lady Bulldogs to victory over UNA 70-57. The Lady Bulldogs have won 12 straight home games.
By Carl Prather
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kaylah Turner’s18 points and Amiah Simmons 16 points helped the Alabama A&M University women’s basketball team to their 12th straight home victory on Wednesday at Event Center with a 70-57 victory over North Alabama during Elementary School Day. 

The Bulldogs (3-3) led by seven entering the fourth quarter but used a 10-2 run to pull away and secure the third straight home victory of the 2023-24 season.”It is exciting to get this win and I always tell our girls to protect our home court,” Bulldogs head coach Marget Richards “I am so proud of them. It was a shared effort from everyone. Any win in this state is historical for this program.” Alabama A&M came into the game winless in 14 tries over North Alabama. But Wednesday the Bulldogs used a dominating second half to pick up the programs first win over the Lions. 

Turner paced AAMU with a team-high 18 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, along with three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Simmons tallied 16 points, with three assists, two boards and two steals.

Alisha Wilson chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Alexis Callins and Rhema Pegues each recorded a team-high 14 points to lead North Alabama (2-5). Alyssa Clutter tallied 11 points, going 5-of-6 from the floor, along with five rebounds, two assists and one block.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

256 Cornhole Regionals
Big crowd enjoys 256 Cornhole tournament
256 Cornhole holds a regional tournament on Sunday, November 26th
Big crowd enjoys 256 Cornhole tournament
Jalen Milroe completed the game winning touchdown pass on 4th and 31.
No. 8 Alabama pulls out thrilling fourth quarter victory over Auburn in Iron Bowl
Iron Bowl Saturday
Iron Bowl Saturday brings extra business to local restaurants, bars