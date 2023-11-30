Lady Bulldogs pull away over Lions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kaylah Turner’s18 points and Amiah Simmons 16 points helped the Alabama A&M University women’s basketball team to their 12th straight home victory on Wednesday at Event Center with a 70-57 victory over North Alabama during Elementary School Day.

The Bulldogs (3-3) led by seven entering the fourth quarter but used a 10-2 run to pull away and secure the third straight home victory of the 2023-24 season.”It is exciting to get this win and I always tell our girls to protect our home court,” Bulldogs head coach Marget Richards “I am so proud of them. It was a shared effort from everyone. Any win in this state is historical for this program.” Alabama A&M came into the game winless in 14 tries over North Alabama. But Wednesday the Bulldogs used a dominating second half to pick up the programs first win over the Lions.

Turner paced AAMU with a team-high 18 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, along with three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Simmons tallied 16 points, with three assists, two boards and two steals.

Alisha Wilson chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Alexis Callins and Rhema Pegues each recorded a team-high 14 points to lead North Alabama (2-5). Alyssa Clutter tallied 11 points, going 5-of-6 from the floor, along with five rebounds, two assists and one block.

