Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School leaders are celebrating the official opening of the district’s newest athletic complex.

District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the new Columbia High School Athletic Complex.

It is the new home to several Columbia sports, including wrestling, soccer, and Track & Field. On top of all of this, crews just finished building a new baseball-softball facility.

Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. says state of the art facilities like this really separates Huntsville City Schools from other districts.

“We decided to build a field house to give students more opportunity and access. You see new weight equipment to make them more competitive on the field. We want our students to experience everything on a premier level right here at Columbia high school,” he said.

The new athletic complex cost the school district $8 million to build.

