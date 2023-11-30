Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School

Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School leaders are celebrating the official opening of the district’s newest athletic complex.

District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the new Columbia High School Athletic Complex.

It is the new home to several Columbia sports, including wrestling, soccer, and Track & Field. On top of all of this, crews just finished building a new baseball-softball facility.

Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. says state of the art facilities like this really separates Huntsville City Schools from other districts.

“We decided to build a field house to give students more opportunity and access. You see new weight equipment to make them more competitive on the field. We want our students to experience everything on a premier level right here at Columbia high school,” he said.

The new athletic complex cost the school district $8 million to build.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia...
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School
First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station
First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station
First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station
First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station
Latorrie Gaddis, 33
Assault victim of murder suspect Latorrie Gaddis speaks out