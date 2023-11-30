Deals
Hunter Pepper vocalizes support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death

Wednesday marked two months since Decatur Police officers shot and killed Steve Perkins in his front yard. His death has sparked continued protests and calls fo
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Since the shooting death of Steve Perkins on Sept. 29 many Decatur residents have held protests consistently as well as attend work sessions and city council meetings.

During those city council meetings, protestors have demanded the resignation of Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion and Councilman Hunter Pepper.

Since the shooting, Bowling and Pinion have released many statements offering their condolences and providing updates on the internal investigation that was conducted by the Decatur Police Department.

When it comes to members of the Decatur City Council, councilmen Billy Jackson and Jacob Ladner have been the most vocal about the death of Perkins. Jackson also agreed with protestors who were demanding that Chief Pinion resign from his position.

During a work session, a protestor asked the councilmembers if they would say “Justice for Steve”, all but one councilmember said the phrase. That one councilmember was councilman Hunter Pepper.

Since the death of Perkins, Pepper had not made any comments or released any statements until Wednesday, Nov. 29, which also marked two months since the fatal shooting.

In an email obtained by WAFF 48 News sent from Pepper to Mayor Bowling and members of the council, he stated his support for the officers involved.

Pepper started the email by informing them of “the failure you[mayor, council] have delivered to the employees and citizens to the city of Decatur by not allowing proper and fair due process.”

In the email, Pepper addressed rumors that the officers involved had a plan to kill Perkins and stated how he did not believe that was the case.

“I do not believe that the officers involved walked out of their houses that night getting ready for work and said ‘I’m going to shoot someone’...instead they prayed for a safe shift and that they can come home to their families at the end of the night,” he stated.

He ended his statement by vocalizing his support for the officers and how he does not support the termination of anyone involved.

The officers involved will know what their punishment is, if any, during a hearing held by Mayor Bowling on Dec. 4.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News @ 10 to hear from Pepper and his reaction to what he has confirmed as a “leaked” email.

Read the full statement from Councilman Hunter Pepper below:

Email from Councilman Hunter Pepper by Javon Williams on Scribd

