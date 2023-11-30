Deals
Thankful for Pets

Homewood officer killed in crash in Bessemer

Corrections Officer George Chadwick Mumpower, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the...
Corrections Officer George Chadwick Mumpower, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the 3400 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer around 11 p.m.(WTVG)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department is mourning after an officer was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Helena.

Corrections Officer George Chadwick Mumpower, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the 3400 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer around 11 p.m.

Homewood Police said Mumpower started his career with them in 1998 and was a faithful and dedicated coworker. He leaves behind a wife, daughter, mother and father.

The department asks that you keep his family and members of Homewood police in your thoughts and prayers.

