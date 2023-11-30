Gov. Ivey participates in ribbon cutting ceremony in Cherokee County to celebrate new highway

Cherokee County, Ala. (WBRC) - A celebration and ribbon cutting took place Wednesday for the completion of a new six-mile highway in East Alabama.

U.S. Highway 411 from Cherokee County to Etowah County is now complete. This is all part of Governor Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Program. This new six-mile highway between Turkeytown and Leesburg will provide Cherokee County with its first four-lane connection to an interstate.

Governor Kay Ivey - New road ribbon cutting ceremony (WBRC)

“I’m very proud of our men and women. This was a project that was very challenging from the beginning, a lot of environmental issues that we had to overcome and different factors in construction that we had to overcome but our guys pulled it all together and made it happen,” said Alabama Department of Transportation Curtis Vincent.

This project is considered a game changer for cities like Leesburg and Centre. This new highway will be great for the business industry, economic development and traffic commuting to and from the area.

“This is a stellar achievement for Etowah and Cherokee County, it’s going to be the first four-lane access this county has to the interstate, it’s going to be great for business industry, economic development, traffic commuting you name it. Really this is one of the crowning achievements of the governors Rebuild Alabama Program. The governor ask folks to invest a dollar more per week that drive in Alabama and we’re seeing the results,” said State Senator Andrew Jones.

After decades of waiting for this day to happen, many who started this project were honored during the ceremony. Those that have passed away remain near and dear to those who worked side by side with them.

“There have been so many people before me, some that I worked with to help make this day happen that are no longer with us. I took a bag of dirt from the groundbreaking and I put it on former Mayor Ed Mackey grave just because he would’ve been so tickled if he could’ve been here to see that day,” said State Representative Ginny Shaver.

ALDOT says some active construction is still in progress but they hope to open the highway to the public tomorrow depending on the weather.

