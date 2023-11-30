Get all glammed up this holiday season

Deals
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the transition every fashionista has stressed over...going from day to night. How can we adjust our look to fit the time of day?

Makeup artist Loreal Pride showed us 2 different looks to make the change just in time for those holiday parties! Using her very own lippies, she took two beautiful ladies and made them ready for a night out. To get 20% off your order, use code “TVL20.”

To book Loreal for any of your holiday season needs, visit here.

