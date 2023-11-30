Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

General Pritchett tabbed as new Alabama National Guard leader

Governor Ivey tabbed Brigadier General David Pritchett, a native of Jefferson County and an...
Governor Ivey tabbed Brigadier General David Pritchett, a native of Jefferson County and an Auburn alum who currently serves as director of the joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, to serve as the next leader of the Alabama National Guard.(Office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey | Alabama National Guard)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama National Guard will have a new leader over their ranks once the new year arrives.

Major General Sheryl Gordon, who has served as adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard over the last six years, is retiring from her position at the end of the year. Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement on Thursday, during which she touted Major General Gordon’s accomplishments since her appointment to the role in 2017.

Along with being the first female adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, Major General Gordon’s accomplishments include her “strong leadership among the Soldiers and Airmen which allowed Alabama to further itself as the strongest community for the military. From helping land the F-35 Fighter Jets to providing security at the Southern Border to responding in times of crisis, General Gordon ensured the Alabama National Guard always stood ready.”

“I’ve been blessed with a long career, and I am certainly proud of one constant effort, and that has been supporting and equipping the outstanding Soldiers and Airmen of Alabama,” said Major General Gordon. “I thank Governor Ivey for entrusting me with this duty. It has truly been the highest honor and pleasure to serve the nation’s finest men and women...”

“In 2017, when I tapped General Gordon to serve as adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, I noted she was a trailblazer and visionary leader. Her record throughout her tenure has proven that to be true, and I commend her for her service,” said Governor Ivey. “While it is important to applaud her for being Alabama’s first female adjutant general, I am proudest of her decades of military service and steadfast leadership. I know General Gordon will continue contributing to this state we call home and our nation.”

Major General Sheryl Gordon, who has served as adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard...
Major General Sheryl Gordon, who has served as adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard over the last six years, is retiring from her position at the end of the year.(Alabama National Guard)

In replacing Major General Gordon, Governor Ivey tabbed Brigadier General David Pritchett to serve as the next leader of the Alabama National Guard. A native of Jefferson County and an Auburn alum, General Pritchett currently serves as director of the joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard.

General Pritchett was chosen for his wide-ranging military service and multiple awards and decorations since his military journey began in 1988 as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Bessemer.

“I am grateful to Governor Ivey on my upcoming appointment to be the next adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. This organization has a storied past of service to our great state and country,” said General Pritchett. “Our Soldiers, Airmen and Civilians are prepared to face any challenge to ensure the safety of our citizens, protect critical infrastructure, and if necessary, to deploy overseas to fight and win our nation’s wars. I am both honored and humbled to be the next leader of the Alabama National Guard.”

“We are fortunate to have General Pritchett return to Alabama to serve at the helm of the National Guard. His exceptional military experience and diverse leadership background will help us forge on with existing projects and missions and will help foster even more growth at the Alabama National Guard,” said Governor Ivey. “There is no better person to fill the shoes left by General Gordon, and I am proud General Pritchett will be joining us in the Ivey Administration. I look forward to working with him in the years to come to ensure Alabama always stands ready and is always there to protect and serve.”

General Pritchett’s appointment will be effective on January 1, 2024, with an official change of command ceremony scheduled for January 5.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant

Latest News

Advocates for Steve Perkins are voicing their support for a new ordinance. The proposal would...
Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime reposessions after police killing of Steve Perkins
Jasmond “Jazz” Foster of Florence, Victor Alcocer-Gonzalez of Mexico, Edgar Camacho-Reyes of...
Four men indicted on drug distribution charges stemming from huge Lauderdale Co. drug bust
Starsky King, a registered sex offender, is accused of subjecting a 13-year-old to sexual...
Alabama man registered as a sex offender accused of sexual contact with 13-year-old
Hunter Pepper vocalizes support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death